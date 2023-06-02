Cable theft syndicate exposed in leaked video
Fears for safety of cable theft suspect after recording circulated online

By Nomazima Nkosi - 02 June 2023
Police in Nelson Mandela Bay have launched an internal inquiry into how a cable theft suspect’s testimony that was on camera, and in which he names the alleged ring leader, landed on social media — potentially endangering him.
The 21-year-old man had been arrested in connection with cable theft and damage to critical infrastructure last week...
