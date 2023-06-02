New system to boost security at hospital, clinics
More than 50 facilities, including Uitenhage Provincial, to receive ‘smart system’ featuring latest detection technology
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 02 June 2023
The department of health is rolling out an integrated security system in clinics and hospitals around Nelson Mandela Bay to bolster the metro’s safer city project.
More than 50 clinics, and two hospitals, will benefit from the installation of a “smart system” featuring the latest computing technology such as cloud computing, facial recognition and infrared detection...
