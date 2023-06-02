Nelson Mandela Bay council defers decision on sale of municipal land
Disposal of the properties could spur much-needed investment, generate revenue for metro
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 02 June 2023
An attempt to approve the sale of scores of Nelson Mandela Bay properties that could potentially spur commercial investment and development in the northern areas and townships was shot down by the council on Wednesday.
The land has been lying unused for years despite being developed and serviced by the municipality...
