×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay council defers decision on sale of municipal land

Disposal of the properties could spur much-needed investment, generate revenue for metro

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 02 June 2023

An attempt to approve the sale of scores of Nelson Mandela Bay properties that could potentially spur commercial investment and development in the northern areas and townships was shot down by the council on Wednesday.

The land has been lying unused for years despite being developed and serviced by the municipality...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town

Most Read