LISTEN | NSRI discusses theft, destruction of rescue craft

“It is unthinkable that somebody has stolen a rescue craft from a voluntary rescue organisation. It makes absolutely no sense at all.”
So says the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Craig Lambinon in That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week.
Lambinon is referring to the theft of a JetRIB rescue craft, a jet ski with an added hull and Hypalon pontoon, specifically designed for surf rescue operations, that was stolen on Sunday from the NSRI station at Strandfontein in False Bay.
The vessel was found 20km away — gutted by fire.
