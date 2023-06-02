×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | NSRI discusses theft, destruction of rescue craft

02 June 2023
The JetRIB is a combination of the four stroke Yamaha VX1050 jet ski with an extension hull and Hypalon pontoons
RESCUE MISSION: The JetRIB is a combination of the four stroke Yamaha VX1050 jet ski with an extension hull and Hypalon pontoons
Image: NSRI

“It is unthinkable that somebody has stolen a rescue craft from a voluntary rescue organisation. It makes absolutely no sense at all.”

So says the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Craig Lambinon in That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week.

Lambinon is referring to the theft of a JetRIB rescue craft, a jet ski with an added hull and Hypalon pontoon, specifically designed for surf rescue operations, that was stolen on Sunday from the NSRI station at Strandfontein in False Bay.

The vessel was found 20km away — gutted by fire.

Hear what else Lambinon has to say.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town

Most Read