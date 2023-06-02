Joy as double amputee, 12, finally gets a wheelchair
Nelson Mandela Bay Junior City Council member decided to intervene when she saw girl crawling between classrooms
A simple cleanup campaign at a Kariega primary school has culminated in a life-changing donation of a wheelchair to a 12-year-old double amputee.
Nelson Mandela Bay Junior City Council member Khazimla Adam, 16, noticed Siphosethu Ncandana moving on her knees between classes at Stephen Nkomo Primary School, in KwaNobuhle, on two occasions recently...
General Reporter
