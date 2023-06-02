Boardwalk hotel and casino employees recently took time away from entertaining to educate themselves and others about raising the next generation of men to build a safe and prosperous SA.
And while it may seem like a daunting task, non-profit nation-building organisation Father A Nation (FAN) was on hand this week to inform the Gqeberha employees on how they could join their mission.
Craig Wilkinson, founder of FAN, facilitated the conversation to over 100 Boardwalk staff with a focus on gender-based violence and a frank discussion about how men could become role models.
“Boardwalk is passionate about raising awareness around issues that are taboo to talk about,” Boardwalk hotel and casino general manager Tati Tsunke said.
Wilkinson said FAN addressed gender-based violence, crime and fatherlessness by restoring and equipping men to be nation-builders, fathers and role models.
“We teach men to use their strength to love, serve, protect and provide, and to be activists against any form of abuse,” he said.
“We believe that there is no greater nation-building imperative for our nation than the restoration of men.”
Tsunke said the question and answer session was informative and honest, and that Boardwalk staff ended off the event by taking a pledge towards ending GBV and doing what we can to raise awareness.
HeraldLIVE
Boardwalk staff educated on long-term solutions to GBV
Image: SUPPLIED
Boardwalk hotel and casino employees recently took time away from entertaining to educate themselves and others about raising the next generation of men to build a safe and prosperous SA.
And while it may seem like a daunting task, non-profit nation-building organisation Father A Nation (FAN) was on hand this week to inform the Gqeberha employees on how they could join their mission.
Craig Wilkinson, founder of FAN, facilitated the conversation to over 100 Boardwalk staff with a focus on gender-based violence and a frank discussion about how men could become role models.
“Boardwalk is passionate about raising awareness around issues that are taboo to talk about,” Boardwalk hotel and casino general manager Tati Tsunke said.
Wilkinson said FAN addressed gender-based violence, crime and fatherlessness by restoring and equipping men to be nation-builders, fathers and role models.
“We teach men to use their strength to love, serve, protect and provide, and to be activists against any form of abuse,” he said.
“We believe that there is no greater nation-building imperative for our nation than the restoration of men.”
Tsunke said the question and answer session was informative and honest, and that Boardwalk staff ended off the event by taking a pledge towards ending GBV and doing what we can to raise awareness.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics