Awareness week empowers children to protect themselves
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 02 June 2023
The sound of hundreds of youthful voices echoed through the corridors of Kroneberg Primary School as pupils were taught protective behaviours as part of the Christelike Maatskaplike Raad (CMR) social workers’ awareness campaign for National Child Protection Week.
“If you’re happy and you know it clap your hands...
Awareness week empowers children to protect themselves
The sound of hundreds of youthful voices echoed through the corridors of Kroneberg Primary School as pupils were taught protective behaviours as part of the Christelike Maatskaplike Raad (CMR) social workers’ awareness campaign for National Child Protection Week.
“If you’re happy and you know it clap your hands...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
News
Politics