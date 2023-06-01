×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz 2023 | All the action

01 June 2023

More than 160 pupils from 40 participating Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga schools were given the chance to show off their mastery of general knowledge at the 2023 edition of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz.

News

Fabulous four clinch second schools quiz win for ...

The “dream team” from Paterson High School has won the Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz for the second year running, beating ...

By Herald Reporter

“The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is an especially exciting competition and one that we look forward to every year. It not only encourages young people to broaden their knowledge about their city and the world about them, but it improves reading and spelling skills too.” 

- Rochelle de Kock, The Herald & Weekend Post editor

News

The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz heats up ahead of ...

High school pupils from the Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga regions displayed impressive general knowledge during the ...

News

Forty schools contest first stage of Herald Isuzu ...

Eager young minds from 40 schools brought their A-game to The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz elimination round at the Nelson ...

By Herald Reporter

“The quiz provides pupils with the opportunity to test their knowledge. Education is an equaliser: It empowers individuals, and transforms communities and societies by breaking down barriers created by poverty.  It is also the key to unlocking our young South Africans’ potential. At Isuzu we believe that, by investing in our youth, we are creating future leaders who will drive SA in the long run.”

- Mandlakazi Sigcawu, Isuzu’s executive: corporate and public affairs

News

Just five days left to enter Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz​

There are only five days left for high school pupils from the Bay and Kouga municipal districts to enter for the 2023 ...

By Herald Reporter
News

‘Silver’ school quiz sponsor excited to fuel youth of tomorrow

With entries for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz closing next week, high schools are preparing their crack teams for this ...

By Herald Reporter
News

Prizes aplenty on offer for Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz winners

The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz is back for another year, and entries are streaming in from high schools across the ...

By Herald Reporter
News

Entries now open for The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz

One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most popular educational events is back for another year to enable pupils with a hunger for ...

By Herald Reporter

And so the 2023 edition of The Herald Isuzu Schools Quiz comes to a close. Here is a short video snippet of the last 3...

Posted by HeraldLIVE - Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday, May 28, 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.