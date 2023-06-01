×

News

Sooliman, Malema among leaders paying tribute to McKaiser

01 June 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has added his voice to those of business people, celebrities and politicians who have sent tributes and condolences after Eusebius McKaiser died on Tuesday. 

Sooliman shared his condolences with McKaiser’s family, friends and staff at Radio 702 — where the celebrated analyst and author was also a former presenter...

