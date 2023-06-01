Rapist gets 25 years added to life term after pleading guilty to new charges
Already serving a life sentence after being convicted of rape three years ago, Siviwe Makapela was handed a further 25-year sentence after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of an estate agent a decade ago.
Makapela, 36, who entered a plea agreement with the state, admitted that he was positively linked to at least three unsolved cases dating back to 2013 through DNA samples collected from the scenes and from him while he was in custody for another crime he committed in 2014. ..
Court reporter
