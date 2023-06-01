×

News

PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Eusebius McKaiser, the King of Vatiekakie, is gone

Eusebius McKaiser is no more. Long live Eusebius.

By Staff Reporter - 01 June 2023
Celebrated author and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser died on Tuesday.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

How does one pay tribute to this larger than-life man who died so suddenly? In this episode Rams Mabote pays tribute to Eusebius McKaiser by sharing some of Eusebius' ever lasting moments that highlighted the person, journalist, analyst and thought leader he was.

LISTEN HERE:

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

