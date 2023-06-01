How does one pay tribute to this larger than-life man who died so suddenly? In this episode Rams Mabote pays tribute to Eusebius McKaiser by sharing some of Eusebius' ever lasting moments that highlighted the person, journalist, analyst and thought leader he was.
LISTEN HERE:
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Eusebius McKaiser, the King of Vatiekakie, is gone
Eusebius McKaiser is no more. Long live Eusebius.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
How does one pay tribute to this larger than-life man who died so suddenly? In this episode Rams Mabote pays tribute to Eusebius McKaiser by sharing some of Eusebius' ever lasting moments that highlighted the person, journalist, analyst and thought leader he was.
LISTEN HERE:
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
Politics