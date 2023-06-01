New initiative to save mountain mist belt marvel
Hogsback takes centre stage in campaign to protect critically endangered Cape parrot
As World Parrot Day was celebrated on Wednesday, for the SA birding community it was all eyes on a little-known species that occurs in just a handful of mountain forest patches around the country, including in Hogsback.
There are less than 2,000 Cape parrots still out there and the Wild Bird Trust used the opportunity to launch the Myforest initiative to get the public involved and raise funds to protect the yellowwood-rich habitat on which the bird relies...
