Monday marked a new cycle for pupils at Swartkops Primary School as they were presented with two teaching models in an effort to educate and empower pupils and teachers to overcome cultural avoidance.
Dr Ayanda Simayi from Nelson Mandela University's faculty of education presented the two menstrual cycle teaching models to principal Cikizwa Kona-Mbilana as part of the indigenous knowledge and ICT sexual concepts' community engagement project.
The two models showing the female uterus along with charts depicting male and female organs, fertilisation and embryo development inside the uterus will be used as teaching aids.
The project is a continuation of Simayi's PhD, which was funded by CERM-ESA's DAAD scholarship programme in Germany.
The project was initiated in 2022 and reflections from all involved reveal that connecting modern school science concepts with relevant cultural knowledge enables naming of avoided sexual terms, creating greater opportunities for improved understanding.
Simayi teaches grade 7 pupils and third-year B Ed students simultaneously, focusing on culturally avoided sexual concepts and menstrual cycle using Xhosa concepts such as “engceni” (menstruation) or “ukutsib’i ziko” (sexual intercourse).
Kona-Mbilana said the topics formed part of the CAPS curriculum for grade 7 and research had shown that teachers avoided teaching these sections due to cultural inhibitions.
The models and charts were funded by the department of higher education and training through the University Capacity Development Programme (UCDP) at the teaching development unit in Nelson Mandela University.
Menstrual cycle teaching models aim to make a difference at Swartkops school
Image: Supplied
