Essential items provide hope to Motherwell flood victims

There were grateful smiles all round as Gift of the Givers, in partnership with the Feed the Nation Foundation, donated essential items to the victims of flooding in Motherwell on Wednesday.
More than 100 people eagerly awaited the arrival of the Good Samaritans, who handed out toiletries, blankets and mattresses to residents whose homes were left waterlogged during the recent rains.
Xoliswa Tanda, 79, of Motherwell NU29, whose home has suffered intermittent rain damage since 1999, shared her joy.
“There were heavy rains yesterday [Tuesday], but even before that, whenever there are heavy rains, water goes into my house.
“The water enters from the front and the back of the house. The recent rains flooded my house and as a result there is water inside my bedroom.
“When I climbed off the bed, the water nearly reached my knees.
“I have to put blankets on the floor to absorb the water. My wardrobes have been destroyed.”
She said her home was also terribly cold and this had affected her health.
“I get sick frequently with flu and I often feel like my chest is clogged up,” Tanda said.
She said the donation she received on Wednesday made her happy.
Nompumelelo Siqongana, 66, of Motherwell NU30, who has lived in a temporary home since 2020, said: “I tried to go outside my home this week but the water reached just under my knees. So we would only go outside to use the toilet.
“We are really grateful for what is happening here today.”
Community leader Nandipha Mlenze, 43, of Motherwell NU29, said the rains had affected many community members, flooding their homes and causing power outages.
Gift of the Givers spokesperson Corene Conradie said the humanitarian organisation had been assisting with various disasters in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Most recently its teams were sent to assist 125 families in the Motherwell area who had been affected by the floods.
“Families that were previously affected were evacuated from their homes, and have been staying in temporary shelters.
“They already received relief aid from Gift of the Givers.
“Unfortunately, another disaster hit and these families were again affected.
“Our teams are on the ground distributing mattresses, food items, warm blankets and hygiene items as an immediate relief aid just for the families to cope.
“We are grateful for the rains, but it’s a disaster for these families. We are grateful for the sponsors that came on board.
“Our team is monitoring the situation with the SA Weather Service and a plan must be made for these families to be moved to a safer area,” Conradie said.
She said stationery would also be provided for affected pupils.
Feed the Nation Foundation trustee Vaughan Pierce said: “At its very essence, Feed the Nation is about bringing nourishment, hope and compassion to those rendered most vulnerable in our society.
“While [the foundation] provided food assistance primarily to schoolchildren, they assisted communities affected by natural disasters and they were always overwhelmed by the gratitude of those they assisted.”
HeraldLIVE
Essential items provide hope to Motherwell flood victims
General Reporter
Image: WERNER HILLS
