News

Budget takes back seat as Nelson Mandela Bay councillors quote from Bible

Some representatives did not have proper agendas for meeting; others received the documents late

By Andisa Bonani and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 01 June 2023

A Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting took a biblical turn on Wednesday as mayor Gary van Niekerk and his detractors turned to the scriptures while taking potshots at each other.

The meeting was meant to adopt the R18bn 2023/2024 budget...

