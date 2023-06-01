×

News

Bomb scare was behind disruptions at OR Tambo International Airport

Eight domestic flights were affected by the disruption.

01 June 2023
Kgaugelo Masweneng
Reporter
Police responded to threats of a bomb at OR Tambo airport but found nothing. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/koharoon

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has confirmed that a bomb threat was called in at the domestic arrivals hall at OR Tambo International Airport at 5pm on Wednesday.

"Upon learning of the potential security risk, we immediately initiated the evacuation of all passengers and staff from the area that was potentially at risk. After a thorough investigation by the police, it emerged that there was no reason for concern, normal service resumed, and the domestic arrivals hall was declared safe as at 7:25pm," said Acsa.

The aviation company said  eight domestic flights were affected by the disruption. 

"Acsa's primary concern will always be the security of our passengers and staff, and it was imperative that action be taken immediately to ensure their safety," it said. 

Police were investigating the source of the call.

Meanwhile, Acsa moved to assure travellers that their safety was of top priority. 

The company said its security personnel would remain on high alert.

TimesLIVE

