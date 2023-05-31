‘Sisters’ doing it for their love of cats
After dusting off their heels, puffing up their wigs and ironing their outfits, local drag group, Die Koeksisters, will take to the stage this weekend and host a charity show to help those without a voice.
Punted as a guaranteed fun-filled evening of entertainment, the Viva Italia charity drag show will be raising funds for non-profit organisation Nine Lives Cat Foundation...
