×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Man acquitted of murder while former girlfriend found guilty

Asheeka Abrahams to be sentenced for stabbing elderly Walmer resident Richard Adams to death

31 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

While her former co-accused has been acquitted of a murder charge, mystery still surrounds the likelihood of Gqeberha resident Asheeka Abrahams being able to carry the lifeless body of an elderly Walmer man weighing 85kg. 

During cross examination in the Gqeberha high court, state prosecutor Velile Makasana grilled the widowed mother of two about how she managed to move the body of Richard Adams, 87, from one room to the next...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death

Most Read