Eastern Cape audit outcomes significantly better, says auditor-general

By Nomazima Nkosi - 31 May 2023

The Eastern Cape has improved on its audit outcomes, receiving three clean audits for the 2021/2022 financial year.

This was revealed by Auditor-General of SA Tsakani Maluleke while briefing parliament on the 2021/2022 local government audit outcomes on Wednesday...

