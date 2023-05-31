Brave security guard beaten up by thugs
Central residents and business owners worried about rise in violent crime
Business owners and residents in Central have raised the alarm about the spiralling crime in the area after a group of armed thugs viciously attacked a private security guard on Monday night.
The Atlas Security operative was trying to protect a mugging victim in the area when he was beaten to the ground and stripped of his official firearm...
Brave security guard beaten up by thugs
Central residents and business owners worried about rise in violent crime
Senior Reporter
Business owners and residents in Central have raised the alarm about the spiralling crime in the area after a group of armed thugs viciously attacked a private security guard on Monday night.
The Atlas Security operative was trying to protect a mugging victim in the area when he was beaten to the ground and stripped of his official firearm...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
Politics
Politics
News