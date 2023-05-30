×

Veterinary specialist uses electric shocks to ‘fix horse’s irregular heartbeat’ in a first for SA

By TimesLIVE - 30 May 2023
Skye, anaesthetised, during the procedure to rectify an irregular heartbeat.
Image: University of Pretoria

A veterinary specialist from the University of Pretoria (UP) and the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital has performed SA's first transvenous electrical cardioversion (TVEC) on a horse — using synchronised electric shocks to treat an irregular heartbeat. 

Dr Christina Eberhardt, an internal medicine and cardiology specialist for horses and senior lecturer in equine medicine at UP's faculty of veterinary science, led a team doing the procedure on Skye, a 17-year-old Warmblood. 

Atrial fibrillation — an irregular heartbeat — leads to poor performance and is commonly diagnosed by veterinarians in racehorses. The condition can prove to be risky for both rider and horse, according to UP. 

Traditionally, it is treated with quinidine sulphate, an anti-arrhythmic drug that can restore a normal heartbeat. However, the drug has side effects and is not suitable for all horses. 

The new procedure involves guiding 1.8m long catheters with electrodes through the horse’s right jugular veins into the heart. Due to the size of a horse, it is not possible to shock the heart externally with defibrillator paddles, as is done on humans.

“The most difficult part of the procedure is the correct placement of the catheters within the heart,” said Eberhardt. “We use blood pressure measurement, ultrasound and radiography to guide the catheters.”

The catheters are inserted on a standing, sedated horse and then general anaesthesia is induced so a timed electric shock can be delivered to the heart — in a padded stall to minimise risk of injury. 

“Skye was successfully treated and had no complications. He is doing well after the procedure and can now return to full exercise,” said Eberhardt. A second horse has also undergone the procedure. 

Most Read