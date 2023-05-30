A suspect believed to be a rhino poaching kingpin was arrested on Saturday in the Mopani district in Limpopo.
An undisclosed sum of money and weapons were found in the suspect's vehicle.
The 59-year-old was caught after police received information about two suspects driving a grey Toyota bakkie suspected to be involved in rhino poaching in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga, said Col Malesela Ledwaba, Limpopo police spokesperson.
Polive spotted the vehicle driving along the R531 near Klaserie One Stop Station in Kampersrus and mounted a roadblock.
“While approaching the roadblock, the suspects unexpectedly made a U-turn and drove back in the same direction. A car chase ensued for about 6km until [the car] stopped in the middle of the road and one suspect vacated the motor vehicle and managed to flee into the bushes to evade arrest and dropped a black bag on the road,” said Ledwaba.
The suspect was arrested and the motor vehicle was searched and police discovered an undisclosed amount of cash concealed in the back seat.
Suspected rhino poaching kingpin nabbed in Mopani district in Limpopo
Reporter
Image: MICHA KLOOTWIJK/123RF
A suspect believed to be a rhino poaching kingpin was arrested on Saturday in the Mopani district in Limpopo.
An undisclosed sum of money and weapons were found in the suspect's vehicle.
The 59-year-old was caught after police received information about two suspects driving a grey Toyota bakkie suspected to be involved in rhino poaching in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga, said Col Malesela Ledwaba, Limpopo police spokesperson.
Polive spotted the vehicle driving along the R531 near Klaserie One Stop Station in Kampersrus and mounted a roadblock.
“While approaching the roadblock, the suspects unexpectedly made a U-turn and drove back in the same direction. A car chase ensued for about 6km until [the car] stopped in the middle of the road and one suspect vacated the motor vehicle and managed to flee into the bushes to evade arrest and dropped a black bag on the road,” said Ledwaba.
The suspect was arrested and the motor vehicle was searched and police discovered an undisclosed amount of cash concealed in the back seat.
“Preliminary investigations revealed the suspect is linked with a series of cases that include murder, racketeering and rhino poaching committed this year in Mpumalanga.
“The black bag that was dropped from the vehicle was searched and police found six 375 live rounds, one silencer and three knives believed to have been used in the commission of the crimes.”
A manhunt for the second suspect is under way and anyone with information that can assist in his arrest should contact the investigating officer Capt Pieter Meyer on 066-016-4156 or the Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or MySAPS app.
The arrested suspect was expected to appear before the Hoedspruit periodical court.
Police investigations are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News