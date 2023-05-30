Stage 6 load-shedding returns as Eskom struggles with generation capacity

Rolling power cuts have been escalated to stage 6 in the evenings.
This kicked in from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday. Daytime load-shedding will be at stage 4 between 5am and 4pm on Tuesday.
This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.
Eskom said this is due to delays in returning 10 generating units to service.
Click here for your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
