Small-town mom with big dreams beats odds to graduate with distinction

A mother from a small Eastern Cape town had to overcome big challenges on her journey to acquire her second qualification, which she intends to use for the benefit of her preschool daughter and other children.
Tiffany Kameel, 29, of Aberdeen, recently graduated from The Independent Institute of Education’s (IIE) Varsity College in Gqeberha with a Bachelor of Education in Intermediate Phase — which she aced with an average of 87%.
Kameel said after successfully completing her first qualification — a Diploma in Travel and Tourism Management from the same institution — and working several jobs over a four-year period, she opted to return to pursue her passion to work with children.
The mother of a four-year-old daughter said being able to contribute to the future of her child and others in Aberdeen encouraged her to pursue a teaching qualification.
“As a little girl, and way before my daughter was born, I wanted to work with children, because I understood that it meant having patience with them.
“In [Aberdeen] where I grew up, we all know each other and that helped me understand the needs of children.
“I saw that merely talking to children, giving them attention and showing them love and care made a huge difference,” Kameel said.
She said after being encouraged to study further by her parents — both retired teachers — she decided to enrol for the education course.
Her biggest challenge was the decision to leave her then nine-month-old baby with her parents in 2018.
She also had to study in English — after completing her schooling entirely in Afrikaans — and lacked resources on the isolated farm where she lives.
“I remember in my final year I had to design a resource and needed coloured pens,” she said.
“I lived far from shops and had no transport. I ended up using some of my makeup to colour in and design my resource.”
Varsity College education lecturer Stephan Keys said: “The dedication she shows to her work is truly inspiring.
“I can see that she loves what she does and doesn’t lord her achievement over anyone else, making her a very humble and passionate individual excited for her teaching journey ahead.”
Kameel works as a substitute teacher at Aberdeen Full Service Primary School.
HeraldLIVE
Small-town mom with big dreams beats odds to graduate with distinction
Image: DRIK MOGGEE
HeraldLIVE
