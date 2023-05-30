Second state witness testifies in Bay IPTS fraud trial
Large sums of money meant for the good of Nelson Mandela Bay residents, through the R298m injected into the Bay’s beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System, was siphoned off within a single financial year.
Testifying in the Gqeberha high court on Monday, Marissa Morris, who at the time worked for National Treasury, said on May 31 2012, a grant claim was gazetted allowing municipalities to apply for funding to upgrade and implement routes, lanes, stations, depots and control centres, among other aspects...
Second state witness testifies in Bay IPTS fraud trial
Court reporter
Large sums of money meant for the good of Nelson Mandela Bay residents, through the R298m injected into the Bay’s beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System, was siphoned off within a single financial year.
Testifying in the Gqeberha high court on Monday, Marissa Morris, who at the time worked for National Treasury, said on May 31 2012, a grant claim was gazetted allowing municipalities to apply for funding to upgrade and implement routes, lanes, stations, depots and control centres, among other aspects...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
Politics
News
News