News

Second state witness testifies in Bay IPTS fraud trial

Premium
30 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Large sums of money meant for the good of Nelson Mandela Bay residents, through the R298m injected into the Bay’s beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System, was siphoned off within a single financial year.

Testifying in the Gqeberha high court on Monday, Marissa Morris, who at the time worked for National Treasury, said on May 31 2012, a grant claim was gazetted allowing municipalities to apply for funding to upgrade and implement routes, lanes, stations, depots and control centres, among other aspects...

