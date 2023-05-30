Police are probing an attempted murder case after four men opened fire on a 30-year-old man in Bloemendal on Monday evening, wounding his upper thigh.
The victim was walking in Dolf Street when he was accosted by the suspects.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident, saying it occurred at about 9.40pm.
“One of the [suspects] suddenly produced a firearm and shot the victim in his upper right thigh,” Beetge said.
“The four suspects then fled the scene.”
The victim was rushed to hospital where he was receiving medical treatment.
HeraldLIVE
Man shot in upper thigh in Bloemendal
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
Police are probing an attempted murder case after four men opened fire on a 30-year-old man in Bloemendal on Monday evening, wounding his upper thigh.
The victim was walking in Dolf Street when he was accosted by the suspects.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident, saying it occurred at about 9.40pm.
“One of the [suspects] suddenly produced a firearm and shot the victim in his upper right thigh,” Beetge said.
“The four suspects then fled the scene.”
The victim was rushed to hospital where he was receiving medical treatment.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
News
News
Politics