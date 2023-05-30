×

News

Man shot in upper thigh in Bloemendal

By Brandon Nel - 30 May 2023
A 30-year-old man suffered a bullet wound to his upper thigh in Bloemendal on Monday evening
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Police are probing an attempted murder case after four men opened fire on a 30-year-old man in Bloemendal on Monday evening, wounding his upper thigh.

The victim was walking in Dolf Street when he was accosted by the suspects.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident, saying it occurred at about 9.40pm.

“One of the [suspects] suddenly produced a firearm and shot the victim in his upper right thigh,” Beetge said.

“The four suspects then fled the scene.”

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was receiving medical treatment.

