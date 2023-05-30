IPTS fraud and racketeering trial postponed to October

The multimillion-rand fraud and racketeering trial involving Bay businesspeople, high-ranking officials and politicians accused of siphoning off money meant for the Integrated Pubic Transport System (IPTS) will return to the Gqeberha high court in five months.
The long-awaited trial, which finally got under way earlier in May after numerous delays, was postponed on Tuesday to October 2 due to the unavailability of the lawyers representing nine individuals and a Nelson Mandela Bay law firm.
At the start of the trial, Fareed Fakir, former ANC regional secretary Zandisile Qupe, Bay law firm Le Roux Inc and its director David le Roux, along with former municipal head initially in charge of the IPTS projects, Mhleli Tshamase, then metro head of infrastructure and engineering Walter Shaidi, disgraced businesswoman Andrea Wessels, her son Rukaard Abrahams, former assistant director in the metro’s budget and treasury department Nadia Gerwel, and axed Bay deputy mayor and former ANC MPL Chippa Ngcolomba all pleaded not guilty to the various charges.
They face charges including 16 counts of fraud, two of racketeering, 59 of money laundering, 53 of corruption, two counts of contravening the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) for supplying false information, two of contravening the CPA for impeding an accounting officer, and five counts of contravening the CPA by failing to report suspicious or unusual transactions to the accused.
It is alleged that between August 2013 and May 2015, the accused worked together to line their own pockets with money given to the metro by the National Treasury for the implementation of the IPTS.
According to the state, the accused were part of an alleged illegal enterprise established by using now defunct companies to make sure the procurement processes of the metro, as well as its department’s system of financial and internal controls, were captured in an irregular manner by using a seemingly legitimate approach.
HeraldLIVE
IPTS fraud and racketeering trial postponed to October
Court reporter
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
HeraldLIVE
