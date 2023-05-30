A private security guard was viciously attacked after he caught several people trying to assault a civilian in Western Road, Central, on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the incident, saying three suspects were involved.
A video of the harrowing incident has been doing the rounds on social media.
“It is alleged that at about 8.30pm, the suspects attempted to rob a person, and when the person spotted the security vehicle, he ran towards it for assistance.
“The suspects then turned their focus on the security official,” Naidu said.
“He was beaten and his service pistol, a 9mm firearm, was taken. A case of robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened for investigation.”
During the attack, the guard managed to draw his firearm and fired two shots.
Atlas Security also confirmed the attack on one of their employees.
Marketing manager Ryan Morris said the guard was rushed to Greenacres Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.
“It is believed he will make a full recovery,” Morris said.
“We salute him for his selflessness and unmatched bravery, as he threw himself into harm's way in an attempt to rescue the initial victim.”
HeraldLIVE
Hero security guard attacked in Central
Image: SUPPLIED
