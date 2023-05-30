×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hero security guard attacked in Central

By Brandon Nel - 30 May 2023
A private security guard was viciously attacked in Central on Monday night
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A private security guard was viciously attacked in Central on Monday night
Image: SUPPLIED

A private security guard was viciously attacked after he caught several people trying to assault a civilian in Western Road, Central, on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the incident, saying three suspects were involved.

A video of the harrowing incident has been doing the rounds on social media.

“It is alleged that at about 8.30pm, the suspects attempted to rob a person, and when the person spotted the security vehicle, he ran towards it for assistance.

“The suspects then turned their focus on the security official,” Naidu said.

“He was beaten and his service pistol, a 9mm firearm, was taken. A case of robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened for investigation.”

During the attack, the guard managed to draw his firearm and fired two shots.

Atlas Security also confirmed the attack on one of their employees.

Marketing manager Ryan Morris said the guard was rushed to Greenacres Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

“It is believed he will make a full recovery,” Morris said.

“We salute him for his selflessness and unmatched bravery, as he threw himself into harm's way in an attempt to rescue the initial victim.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death
Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...

Most Read