News

Coega biofibre hub to bolster SA’s industrialisation efforts

Economic forecast model projects cluster could create 6,000 additional Eastern Cape jobs, ultimately growing to 20,000

30 May 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Preparatory work is under way for the establishment of a biofibre hub in the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) which could ultimately kick-start the creation of thousands of jobs in the province.

The project is being driven by the Coega Development Corporation in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and is aimed at bolstering SA’s beneficiation and industrialisation efforts...

