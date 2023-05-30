Coega biofibre hub to bolster SA’s industrialisation efforts
Economic forecast model projects cluster could create 6,000 additional Eastern Cape jobs, ultimately growing to 20,000
Preparatory work is under way for the establishment of a biofibre hub in the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) which could ultimately kick-start the creation of thousands of jobs in the province.
The project is being driven by the Coega Development Corporation in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and is aimed at bolstering SA’s beneficiation and industrialisation efforts...
Coega biofibre hub to bolster SA’s industrialisation efforts
Economic forecast model projects cluster could create 6,000 additional Eastern Cape jobs, ultimately growing to 20,000
Politics Reporter
Preparatory work is under way for the establishment of a biofibre hub in the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) which could ultimately kick-start the creation of thousands of jobs in the province.
The project is being driven by the Coega Development Corporation in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and is aimed at bolstering SA’s beneficiation and industrialisation efforts...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News