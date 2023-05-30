Celebrate World Oceans Day by participating in the Institute of Coastal and Marine Research’s photographic competition.
That’s the invitation from the Nelson Mandela University institute, which is organising the competition to celebrate World Oceans Day on June 8.
Entrants are required to submit two photographs illustrating the two sides of conservation, “one of hope, where you can see the effect of conservation measures in place, and one of the challenges we still face”.
The winner will receive two Discover Scuba Diving Experience vouchers from Pro Dive and the runner-up will get an A2 Canvas Mounted Print voucher from Katz Camera & Print.
In Gqeberha, the ocean offers unprecedented opportunities for sustainable development via the blue economy with initiatives in sectors such as wave and current energy, responsible fishing, eco-tourism, land-side aquaculture and watersports.
At the same time, the ocean is facing growing pressure from a range of forces, including climate change, offshore seismic surveys, ship to ship bunkering, plastic pollution and over-fishing.
Submit all photographic entries via email to cmr@mandela.ac.za by 12 noon on Wednesday June 7.
For more information on World Oceans Day, please visit: https://unworldoceansday.org/
Capture World Oceans Day in a photograph
Image: WERNER HILLS
