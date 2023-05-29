×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH | Verdict in bail application of five accused of helping Thabo Bester escape

By TimesLIVE - 29 May 2023

A verdict in the bail application of five suspects accused of helping murderer and rapist Thabo Bester to escape from prison will be handed down today.

The accused will appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.

The five suspects include four former G4S employees and one person who was a technician for the IT company responsible for installing CCTV cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

They are facing charges of arson, fraud, defeating the ends of justice and aiding and abetting an inmate.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read