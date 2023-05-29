A verdict in the bail application of five suspects accused of helping murderer and rapist Thabo Bester to escape from prison will be handed down today.
The accused will appear at the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
The five suspects include four former G4S employees and one person who was a technician for the IT company responsible for installing CCTV cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
They are facing charges of arson, fraud, defeating the ends of justice and aiding and abetting an inmate.
WATCH | Verdict in bail application of five accused of helping Thabo Bester escape
