Walmer murder accused applies to have all charges dropped
A Gqeberha man, accused of the murder of an elderly Walmer resident, has brought an application to the Gqeberha high court to have the charges against him withdrawn, claiming there is no objective evidence against him.
Kristen Goeda, along with Asheeka Abrahams, are accused of the brutal murder of Richard Adams, 87, whose naked body was discovered in the spare room of his First Avenue, Walmer home on June 12 2021...
Walmer murder accused applies to have all charges dropped
Court reporter
A Gqeberha man, accused of the murder of an elderly Walmer resident, has brought an application to the Gqeberha high court to have the charges against him withdrawn, claiming there is no objective evidence against him.
Kristen Goeda, along with Asheeka Abrahams, are accused of the brutal murder of Richard Adams, 87, whose naked body was discovered in the spare room of his First Avenue, Walmer home on June 12 2021...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
News