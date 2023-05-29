Tshwane pupils march for justice for slain matriculant

Learning at Ntsako Secondary School and neighbouring schools in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane, was disrupted on Monday as pupils sought justice for the murder of a fellow pupil, Palesa Malatji.
Hundreds of pupils marched to the Rietgat police station.
Malatji, a 17-year-old grade 12 pupil from Ntsako Secondary in Soshanguve, was allegedly raped before being murdered on Thursday.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said information at their disposal indicated she had left school in the afternoon after attending extra classes and walked home.
"Unfortunately she did not return home and her family began searching for her at the school. Her body was found sexually violated on Friday next to Echibini Secondary School in Soshanguve," he said.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane was at the school. He is expected to visit the family.
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
