Northern areas dancers showcase ballet at its best
By Herald Reporter - 29 May 2023
The head of the Toynbee Ballet Academy will host her first theatre showcase since taking over eight years ago in an effort to revive the classical art among the youth from Gqeberha’s northern areas.
This week Ariana Bailey, who took over the school in 2015 from Gwen-Mary Wells, and her team of new and old dancers will host their first show, aptly named Elemental Rhythms...
