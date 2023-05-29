Nelson Mandela Bay automation company going global with new joint venture
By Herald Reporter - 29 May 2023
An industry-leading automation and software solutions provider in Gqeberha is going global through a joint venture with a Germany counterpart.
After years of successful collaboration, S4Integration (Pty) Ltd and DSADaten- und Systemtechnik GmbH recently announced the start of their joint venture, S4International, an industrial automation solutions provider based in Aachen, Germany...
Nelson Mandela Bay automation company going global with new joint venture
An industry-leading automation and software solutions provider in Gqeberha is going global through a joint venture with a Germany counterpart.
After years of successful collaboration, S4Integration (Pty) Ltd and DSADaten- und Systemtechnik GmbH recently announced the start of their joint venture, S4International, an industrial automation solutions provider based in Aachen, Germany...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
News
News