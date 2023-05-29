×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay automation company going global with new joint venture

By Herald Reporter - 29 May 2023

An industry-leading automation and software solutions provider in Gqeberha is going global through a joint venture with a Germany counterpart.

After years of successful collaboration, S4Integration (Pty) Ltd and DSADaten- und Systemtechnik GmbH recently announced the start of their joint venture, S4International, an industrial automation solutions provider based in Aachen, Germany...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read