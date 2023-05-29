Man arrested, drugs worth R113,000 seized in Jeffreys Bay

A man was arrested after drugs worth more than R100,000 were confiscated in Jeffreys Bay.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Humansdorp crime intelligence members, with the assistance of the tactical response team from Gqeberha, had followed up on information received on Thursday about a man allegedly dealing in drugs from his home in AD Keet Street in Jeffreys Bay.
“A search warrant was obtained and the alleged dealer was found in Woltemade Street.
“He was taken to his flat and it was thoroughly searched,” Naidu said.
A total of 1,830 mandrax tablets, three half mandrax tablets,13.52g of tik and cash were confiscated.
The estimated value of the drugs is R113,370.
“The 35-year-old man was arrested on a charge of dealing in drugs and is expected to appear in court soon.”
Sarah Baartman district commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka applauded the arrest.
“Drug dealers who think that they can ply their trade in small towns must know that their actions are closely monitored, and police will not tolerate their illegal activities.”
