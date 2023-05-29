Harvest Christian Church celebrates 40 years
Congregation grew from five families to thousands of members
From humble beginnings with just five Gqeberha families meeting in each other’s homes to a congregation of about 3,000 people and this Sunday, Harvest Christian Church will celebrate its ruby anniversary.
Senior pastor at the church, Mark Scholtz, 44, said he was thrilled to be celebrating the momentous occasion with his leadership team and congregation this weekend...
Harvest Christian Church celebrates 40 years
Congregation grew from five families to thousands of members
None
From humble beginnings with just five Gqeberha families meeting in each other’s homes to a congregation of about 3,000 people and this Sunday, Harvest Christian Church will celebrate its ruby anniversary.
Senior pastor at the church, Mark Scholtz, 44, said he was thrilled to be celebrating the momentous occasion with his leadership team and congregation this weekend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
News
News