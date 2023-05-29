Foiled jikeleza hijacking among spate of weekend crimes

Nelson Mandela Bay police had their hands full at the weekend with several arrests in separate incidents across the metro.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said three vehicle hijacking suspects were arrested on Friday after they allegedly robbed a jikeleza driver in New Brighton.
“At about 7.40pm, the complainant was driving in Norongo Street, New Brighton, when a man stopped him for a lift.
“Further down the road, another two men stopped him again and also requested a lift.
“At the corners of Ntshekisa and Norongo streets, one of the passengers took out a firearm and pointed it at the complainant.”
She said the driver headed towards the New Brighton police station and as he attempted to turn into the gates at the station, he lost control and collided with a lamp pole.
“SAPS New Brighton members working in the community service centre, on responding to the accident, found one suspect in the vehicle.
“The two other suspects fled on foot and were chased by the police members.
“One suspect was apprehended in Masangwana Street. A firearm was also recovered.
“The third suspect was arrested at a house in Funde Street.”
All three suspects, aged between 19 and 22, were detained on charges of carjacking.
It was later established that the firearm was a gas pistol.
In an unrelated incident, shortly after midnight on Saturday, members of the Nelson Mandela District Crime Combating unit were patrolling in Addo Road in Markman.
While at a petrol station, they noticed a suspect wanted for a murder committed in November 2022 in Motherwell.
“As police approached the vehicle, the suspect attempted to drive into the member and collided with the back of the SAPS vehicle,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“Two warning shots were fired at the tyres, causing the vehicle to collide into a petrol pump.”
The 30-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempted murder, reckless or negligent driving, malicious damage to property and for the murder case reported in November 2022
In another incident, a 30-year-old was arrested in KwaNobuhle for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend.
“It is alleged that on Saturday at about 12.30 in Kiva Street, KwaNobuhle, the deceased and his girlfriend were fighting.
“The female suspect [allegedly] stabbed the deceased, Lonwabo Nyike, 38, once in the chest.
“A case of murder was opened and the suspect was arrested.”
The arrested suspects will all appear in court this week.
HeraldLIVE
Foiled jikeleza hijacking among spate of weekend crimes
Image: GARETH WILSON
Nelson Mandela Bay police had their hands full at the weekend with several arrests in separate incidents across the metro.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said three vehicle hijacking suspects were arrested on Friday after they allegedly robbed a jikeleza driver in New Brighton.
“At about 7.40pm, the complainant was driving in Norongo Street, New Brighton, when a man stopped him for a lift.
“Further down the road, another two men stopped him again and also requested a lift.
“At the corners of Ntshekisa and Norongo streets, one of the passengers took out a firearm and pointed it at the complainant.”
She said the driver headed towards the New Brighton police station and as he attempted to turn into the gates at the station, he lost control and collided with a lamp pole.
“SAPS New Brighton members working in the community service centre, on responding to the accident, found one suspect in the vehicle.
“The two other suspects fled on foot and were chased by the police members.
“One suspect was apprehended in Masangwana Street. A firearm was also recovered.
“The third suspect was arrested at a house in Funde Street.”
All three suspects, aged between 19 and 22, were detained on charges of carjacking.
It was later established that the firearm was a gas pistol.
In an unrelated incident, shortly after midnight on Saturday, members of the Nelson Mandela District Crime Combating unit were patrolling in Addo Road in Markman.
While at a petrol station, they noticed a suspect wanted for a murder committed in November 2022 in Motherwell.
“As police approached the vehicle, the suspect attempted to drive into the member and collided with the back of the SAPS vehicle,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“Two warning shots were fired at the tyres, causing the vehicle to collide into a petrol pump.”
The 30-year-old man was arrested on charges of attempted murder, reckless or negligent driving, malicious damage to property and for the murder case reported in November 2022
In another incident, a 30-year-old was arrested in KwaNobuhle for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend.
“It is alleged that on Saturday at about 12.30 in Kiva Street, KwaNobuhle, the deceased and his girlfriend were fighting.
“The female suspect [allegedly] stabbed the deceased, Lonwabo Nyike, 38, once in the chest.
“A case of murder was opened and the suspect was arrested.”
The arrested suspects will all appear in court this week.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
News
News