×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Five killed, three critically injured in smash near Jansenville

By Devon Koen - 28 May 2023
Five people died and three were critically injured in a head-on collision near Jansenville on Friday evening
FATAL ACCIDENT: Five people died and three were critically injured in a head-on collision near Jansenville on Friday evening
Image: GARETH WILSON

Five people were killed in a head-on collision near Jansenville on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the accident had occurred at about 5pm on the R75..

She said the accident, which involved two bakkies, a white Isuzu with a canopy and a H100 Hyundai bakkie, had also left two women and a man in a critical condition.

“The Isuzu bakkie was travelling towards Jansenville loaded with stock and the Hyundai bakkie towards Kariega,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read