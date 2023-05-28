Five people were killed in a head-on collision near Jansenville on Friday evening.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the accident had occurred at about 5pm on the R75..
She said the accident, which involved two bakkies, a white Isuzu with a canopy and a H100 Hyundai bakkie, had also left two women and a man in a critical condition.
“The Isuzu bakkie was travelling towards Jansenville loaded with stock and the Hyundai bakkie towards Kariega,” Naidu said.
Five killed, three critically injured in smash near Jansenville
Image: GARETH WILSON
