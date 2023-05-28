×

News

Critically-injured Durban man airlifted to hospital after car crash

28 May 2023
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Reporter
A Durban man was airlifted to hospital after a serious single-motor vehicle crash in Durban’s Queen Nandi Drive on Saturday morning.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

A Durban man was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a single-motor vehicle crash in Durban’s Queen Nandi Drive on Saturday morning. 

Emer-G-Med paramedics said they responded to the scene and saw that a car had crashed into an armco barrier before overturning and coming to a rest on the central median.

Spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said a male passenger in his late 20s had been ejected and was found on the roadside with severe injuries.

“Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise him before a decision was made to airlift him with the assistance of the Netcare 911 aeromedical helicopter to a specialist facility,” said Van Reenen.

He said the driver suffered moderate injuries and was treated and stabilised at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

The road was closed to let the helicopter land.

TimesLIVE

