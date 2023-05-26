Video found on suspected ATM bomber’s phone shows 'child being strangled to death during robbery'

“When one of the officers approached the vehicle, he noticed two suspicious male passengers with firearms,” he said.
Tshwane metro police on Thursday said a phone recovered from one of the suspects behind a series of heists showed how the same suspects allegedly strangled a child to death during a house robbery last week.
Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said: “Other videos [on the phone] were of the money that they were showing off after committing robberies and ATM bombings. The case will be investigated further.”
The group of suspected notorious ATM bombers was nabbed on Wednesday along the R55 road next to Maunde Street in Pretoria.
Mahamba said tactical unit members were conducting their regular duties and patrolling when they noticed a suspicious Mercedes-Benz.
“The vehicle was stopped, and the driver got out quickly to approach the officers who stopped him. The officers then requested to see his driving licence,” he said.
The driver indicated that he left his driving licence in another vehicle and allegedly tried to offer bribe money to the officers. Mahamba said the officer refused and requested to do an inspection of his vehicle.
“When one of the officers approached the vehicle, he noticed two suspicious male passengers with firearms,” he said.
The officer reacted swiftly, drew his firearm and the male suspect got out of the vehicle and started shooting.
The officer returned fire, injuring two of the suspects.
“One passenger of a minibus taxi that was passing by was also injured during the crossfire. The TMPD members were not injured,” Mahamba said.
Mahamba said the driver of the Mercedes-Benz drove off while one injured suspect ran into the bushes. Another suspect who was seriously injured was taken to hospital under police guard.
“Upon arresting the suspect, it was discovered that these suspects were notorious criminals wanted for more than 15 cases of crimes, such as murder, ATM bombings, assault and house robberies, among others,” he said.
He said two suspects were still at large and urged members of the public who might have any information regarding these criminals to assist by contacting their nearest police station or the TMPD on 012-358-7095/7096
