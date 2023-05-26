Two arrested for botched hijacking, robbery

Two men have been arrested on charges of attempted hijacking and robbery after two harrowing back-to-back incidents on Thursday.
In the first incident, at about 6.50am, a 32-year-old woman was parked at a garage in Walmer Boulevard waiting for her son who had gone into a shop.
Three men approached her and one managed to pull out her car’s ignition key while the other two tried to grab her handbag from the front passenger side.
The woman braved off her attackers who could not get to her handbag.
The suspects then fled in a white Chevy Spark.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said about half-an-hour later, the same suspects allegedly robbed a woman while she was crossing Russell Road.
“At about 7.20am, two males grabbed her backpack and in the scuffle, the woman was stabbed in her arm.
“The suspects got into a white Chevy Spark and drove off,” Naidu said.
The vehicle’s registration number was immediately simulcasted through radio channels and WhatsApp groups.
At about 1pm, while Humewood Crime Prevention members were searching for the vehicle in Central, they spotted the car parked in Rose Street, with two occupants inside.
“Both males, in their 30s, were arrested and the vehicle, which belongs to one of the suspects, was also confiscated.
“The men are detained on a charge of attempted hijacking and robbery.
“Detectives will be probing their involvement in other cases as well.”
They are expected to appear in court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOCK
HeraldLIVE
