Trial date set in case of murdered Knysna businessman

The trial of the alleged murderer of Garden Route businessman and community leader Mawande Kondlo, which was almost struck off the roll due to unforeseen delays, will finally proceed in the Knysna High Court on August 22.
Families of Kondlo, 46, and murder accused business associate Waydon Bezuidenhout, present at the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, were relieved by the news.
On May 10, magistrate Zukiswa Balleng had expressed her disappointment with the state and said it was not fair for the accused, who was innocent until proven guilty, to be kept in custody for an extended period.
The much-loved Knysna businessman was found murdered in Bokkoppie, near the Uniondale road, on January 17 2022.
Kondlo was found with his hands and legs bound together. He had a gunshot wound to the head.
He was a respected member of the tourism industry. The motive remains unknown.
Funeral parlour owner Bezuidenhout was denied bail and has been in custody since.
Rosemary Kolani, who represents family and friends of Kondlo, said they were now looking forward to the trial and for justice to prevail.
