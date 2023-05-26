Something good’s cooking for Nieu-Bethesda’s Sebina Horn
Armed with a passion for food and a desire to make a living from what she enjoys most, Nieu-Bethesda resident Sebina Horn has come full circle and will be offering visitors to the Stoep Tasting Wine Weekend delicious home-cooked meals.
Horn, 51, who has been running Bini’s Tea Garden for the past 3½ years from her home nestled in the Sneeuberge mountain range in the Karoo, said though she was nervous about her first stint as part of the Stoep Tasting festival, she looked forward to welcoming patrons from far and wide. ..
