Rocklands residents protest in support of mayor
Tyres burnt, road barricaded as petition handed in, calling for Odendaal not to be removed by vote of no confidence
About 300 Rocklands informal settlement residents burnt tyres and blocked the R344 road on Thursday, calling for mayor Retief Odendaal to stay in his post amid fears that political instability would delay service delivery.
The protest was started at about 6.30am by the residents of Area 11 in KwaNobuhle...
Rocklands residents protest in support of mayor
Tyres burnt, road barricaded as petition handed in, calling for Odendaal not to be removed by vote of no confidence
General Reporter
About 300 Rocklands informal settlement residents burnt tyres and blocked the R344 road on Thursday, calling for mayor Retief Odendaal to stay in his post amid fears that political instability would delay service delivery.
The protest was started at about 6.30am by the residents of Area 11 in KwaNobuhle...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
News