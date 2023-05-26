×

News

Rocklands residents protest in support of mayor

Tyres burnt, road barricaded as petition handed in, calling for Odendaal not to be removed by vote of no confidence

26 May 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

About 300 Rocklands informal settlement residents burnt tyres and blocked the R344 road on Thursday, calling for mayor Retief Odendaal to stay in his post amid fears that political instability would delay service delivery.

The protest was started at about 6.30am by the residents of Area 11 in KwaNobuhle...

