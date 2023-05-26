NMU’s Ashleigh Vaughan aces it in sport and studies

Whether it be sport or studies, in Gqeberha or across the globe, a Nelson Mandela University pharmacy graduate has proved that she can pass every test, cum laude.
Madibaz Sport water polo star and Tokyo Olympian Ashleigh Vaughan has successfully juggled academics and national sporting commitments to graduate cum laude with a degree in pharmacy.
Vaughan, 24, who is now interning at Berea Pharmacy in East London, said there had been turbulent times as she tried to balance the demands of her degree with sports trips.
“I will never forget when I returned from the Czech Republic after participating in the European Union Nations tournament and I had a test to complete at the same time I had to go through passport control.”
She completed the test on her laptop while queuing and trying to get through security.
“The airport was so busy and we were checking in for our flight, so it was very stressful to say the least.
“I passed the test and was stoked that I managed to do so in such a difficult situation.”
She said her medically inclined family background and support with that of NMU had allowed her to excel in both aspects.
“I am very passionate about both areas and also very competitive, so I wanted to do my best.
“The department was very understanding of my situation and accommodated me as much as it could.”
Madibaz water polo manager Melinda Goosen helped set meetings with lecturers and the head of department to discuss ways to complete assignments, tests and exams without having to sacrifice tournaments.
“For example, last year I had an exam scheduled on the day I was flying to Hungary for the world championships.
“My lecturers were made aware of this and allowed me to do the exam the day before so that I could complete that module in time,” Vaughan said.
Despite the difficulties, she said she would do it all again.
“I had many challenges, the obvious one being not having enough time in the day to do everything I needed to do.
“Trying to keep up with such a hectic degree and a demanding sport was exhausting, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
HeraldLIVE
NMU’s Ashleigh Vaughan aces it in sport and studies
Image: SUPPLIED
Whether it be sport or studies, in Gqeberha or across the globe, a Nelson Mandela University pharmacy graduate has proved that she can pass every test, cum laude.
Madibaz Sport water polo star and Tokyo Olympian Ashleigh Vaughan has successfully juggled academics and national sporting commitments to graduate cum laude with a degree in pharmacy.
Vaughan, 24, who is now interning at Berea Pharmacy in East London, said there had been turbulent times as she tried to balance the demands of her degree with sports trips.
“I will never forget when I returned from the Czech Republic after participating in the European Union Nations tournament and I had a test to complete at the same time I had to go through passport control.”
She completed the test on her laptop while queuing and trying to get through security.
“The airport was so busy and we were checking in for our flight, so it was very stressful to say the least.
“I passed the test and was stoked that I managed to do so in such a difficult situation.”
She said her medically inclined family background and support with that of NMU had allowed her to excel in both aspects.
“I am very passionate about both areas and also very competitive, so I wanted to do my best.
“The department was very understanding of my situation and accommodated me as much as it could.”
Madibaz water polo manager Melinda Goosen helped set meetings with lecturers and the head of department to discuss ways to complete assignments, tests and exams without having to sacrifice tournaments.
“For example, last year I had an exam scheduled on the day I was flying to Hungary for the world championships.
“My lecturers were made aware of this and allowed me to do the exam the day before so that I could complete that module in time,” Vaughan said.
Despite the difficulties, she said she would do it all again.
“I had many challenges, the obvious one being not having enough time in the day to do everything I needed to do.
“Trying to keep up with such a hectic degree and a demanding sport was exhausting, but I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
News