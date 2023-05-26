Linkside High turns tables on residents over use of sports fields
For years, the Linkside High School sports fields were open to the surrounding community, allowing people to walk their dogs and children to play at their leisure.
However, after a petition was submitted by some residents to ban a girls and youth soccer team from playing matches on a Sunday afternoon, due to noise complaints, the school decided to shut the gates — to everyone...
