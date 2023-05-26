×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Is it game over for DA-led coalition?

NA emerges as biggest winner in proposed new leadership if court gives go-ahead for meeting

Premium
26 May 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

While the court will decide on Friday if a council meeting goes ahead to oust Nelson Mandela Bay’s top political leaders, the Northern Alliance has emerged as the biggest winner in the new coalition negotiations.

The party has been allocated three positions in the proposed new leadership, including mayor, and political heads of roads and transport, and economic development...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read