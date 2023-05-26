Is it game over for DA-led coalition?
NA emerges as biggest winner in proposed new leadership if court gives go-ahead for meeting
While the court will decide on Friday if a council meeting goes ahead to oust Nelson Mandela Bay’s top political leaders, the Northern Alliance has emerged as the biggest winner in the new coalition negotiations.
The party has been allocated three positions in the proposed new leadership, including mayor, and political heads of roads and transport, and economic development...
Senior Politics Reporter
