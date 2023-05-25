Western Cape police have deployed resources to the Nyanga taxi rank area after a suspected vigilante attack on seven men.
The assault led to the death of two of the men, aged 23 and 26, said Brig Novela Potelwa.
Five men between the ages of 15 and 27, who were seriously injured, are fighting for their lives in a local hospital, Potelwa said.
“Circumstances surrounding the incident/s are the subject of the police investigation currently under way.
“The SAPS have reinforced deployments in the Nyanga taxi rank area in a bid to apprehend the suspects and prevent further criminal acts from occurring.
“Detectives are following up all leads including the possibility that the motive is a vigilante attack.”
Police did not immediately comment on the images and reports circulating on social media that some of the victims had their private parts cut off, after been accused of robbing a vehicle and the sexual assault of a woman.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Two men killed, 5 fighting for their lives after taxi rank attack in Nyanga
Image: Gareth Wilson
