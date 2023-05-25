Peters said after Masemola's visit to the academy on Monday evening, the SAPS human resource development division started delivering bottled water to the trainees.
Three SAPS trainees at Hammanskraal academy test positive for cholera
Reporter
Image: Thulani Mbele
Three trainees at the SAPS training academy in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, have tested positive for cholera, with one hospitalised and the rest treated for minor symptoms.
Police confirmed 71 trainees were tested last Thursday for cholera by the department of health.
“Academy personnel are monitoring the situation closely for any other infections,” said police spokesperson Mathapelo Peters.
Hammanskraal was thrust into the spotlight over the weekend when seven people died after being admitted at Jubilee district hospital with diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting. The number of deaths has since increased to 17.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has directed SAPS management to put extra measures in place to protect trainees at the academy against the outbreak.
“We are treating what is happening in this area as very serious and this visit demonstrates our commitment to look after the wellbeing of all our members, including trainees,” said Masemola.
Peters said after Masemola's visit to the academy on Monday evening, the SAPS human resource development division started delivering bottled water to the trainees.
“The national commissioner led a delegation of senior management from the national head office on an urgent visit to the police training academy in Hammanskraal to assess the impact of the cholera outbreak on the academy and to put measures in place to ensure the wellbeing of the trainees.”
Peters said 469 police trainees are undergoing various detective training programmes at the academy.
She said a water purification system has been installed for trainees and personnel.
“This system is tested every quarter with regular water sampling conducted by the City of Tshwane, whose last visit was on May 18. The latest results are yet to be obtained from the city.”
Peters said in the event of medical emergencies, standard procedures would be followed.
“An ambulance can be summoned should the need arise, while the services of medical doctors in proximity to the academy are used should there be a need. Duty officers function around the clock with standby officers available for after-hours emergencies.”
She said the academy also adheres to standard hygiene practices prescribed for all SAPS academies.
“The facilities manager at the academy is responsible for daily inspections to ensure appropriate levels of operation and maintenance of infrastructure, in consultation with the department of public works and infrastructure.”
Masemola assured the SAPS would provide bottled water to everyone at the academy while long-term measures were sought to augment the capacity of the water purification system.
Masemola and his entourage also visited the Hammanskraal police station and addressed members at the station on issues relating to the cholera outbreak and interventions by management.
“It is within this context that management at Gauteng provincial office has been urged to ensure that measures are put in place urgently to protect members at all police stations and service points in the Hammanskraal area against the cholera outbreak,” said Peters.
TimesLIVE
